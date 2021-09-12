Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council hosts annual Sept. 11 ceremony: Photos
The Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council hosted its annual 9/11 ceremony at Jean Cochran Park Saturday evening, capping a day of remembrance on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack.
Fire departments from across the North Fork participated in the ceremony amid a sea of American flags representing each victim.
Earlier in the morning, another ceremony took place led by the town’s 9/11 Committee.
See more photos from the evening ceremony below:
Photos by Jeremy Garretson