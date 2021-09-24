State health commissioner resigns, Southold hosting ID theft seminar

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker submitted his resignation Thursday. (Credit: Office of the Governor)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, September 24:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

State health commissioner resigns as governor prepares to assemble new team

With rise in ID thefts, Southold Town hosting seminar on avoiding becoming a victim

Southold Town anticipating nearly $300K in COVID-19 reimbursements from FEMA

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Officials say Scrambul Runway Challenge can proceed without concrete barriers

North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s annual 5K Walk at Tanger returns Sunday

Volunteers sought for fall cleanup throughout Riverhead Saturday morning

NORTHFORKER

6 Oktoberfest celebrations worth checking out on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of Sept. 25

WEATHER

Expect rain throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55. Showers are possible Saturday with sun in the forecast for Sunday and temperatures back in the mid to upper 7s this weekend.