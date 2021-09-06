Street Painting Festival returns to downtown Riverhead: Photos

Artists hard at work in downtown Riverhead Sunday afternoon. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival returned to downtown Riverhead Sunday.

The annual festival, hosted by East End Arts, had originally been scheduled for Memorial Day weekend before being postponed amid the ongoing pandemic. It was the first street painting festival since 2019.

Artists of all ages created stunning displays on the street with colorful chalk. The event also featured live music, craft and artisan vendors and more.

See more photos below:

























Artists hard at work in downtown Riverhead Sunday afternoon. (Credit: Bill Landon)

























































Photos by Bill Landon