Study assesses impact of possible East Hampton Airport shutdown, Greenport BID discusses Good Samaritan law
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, September 16:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Study assesses impact of possible East Hampton Airport shutdown; projects increase in flights to Mattituck
Greenport BID discusses Good Samaritan law in seminar aimed to educate local businesses
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Democrats outline plan to address ‘chronically understaffed’ police department
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Sept. 16
The Ellen’s on Front team brings comfort food to Suffolk Theater
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.