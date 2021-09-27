Supervisor pledges $1M commitment to stormwater mitigation, Intoxicated woman tried to grab Taser

Town Supervisor Scott Russell at his 2020 inauguration. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, September 27:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Supervisor pledges $1M commitment to stormwater mitigation efforts

Police: Intoxicated woman tried to grab officer’s holstered Taser

Stony Brook Southampton adds speech pathology program unique to Suffolk County

First Presbyterian Church in Southold to renovate its steeple

Football: Corwin puts on quite a show with 3 TDs in Greenport win

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Arson squad investigating suspicious fire outside home on Doctors Path

North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosts 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness at Tanger Outlets

Annual Snapper Tournament returns to Peconic Riverfront: Photos

NORTHFORKER

Riverhead kicks off Oktoberfest with fun event in Grangebel Park: Photos

Chef Brian Crawford modernizes the menu at Ruggero’s in Wading River

WEATHER

Expect rain throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55. Showers are possible Saturday with sun in the forecast for Sunday and temperatures back in the mid to upper 7s this weekend.