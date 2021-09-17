Two young boaters aid in rescue of woman at Southold beach, Woodside Orchards owner remembered
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, September 17:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Two young boaters aid in rescue of woman at Southold beach
Bob Gammon, Woodside Orchards owner, established proud legacy for his family
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Board members praise proposed five-story building as spearheading redevelopment of Railroad Avenue area
SWR floating proposition to add second turf field at high school
NORTHFORKER
Food-friendly Long Island wine and the dishes they best pair with
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings to check out the weekend of Sept. 18
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers early today today with a high temperature of about 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. Expect sunny skies this weekend with temperatures as high as 80.