‘Extensive’ hunting operation discovered on Robins Island, Guilty plea in 2019 death of Calverton detective

An overhead view of the equipment that has been collected on Robins Island. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, October 26:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Hunters found trespassing on privately-owned Robins Island leads to discovery of extensive operation

Civic groups spearheading new effort to manage deer and tick populations

One person airlifted following multi-vehicle crash in Laurel

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Robbery suspect responsible for shooting that left Calverton detective dead to be sentenced to 33 years

NORTHFORKER

Loved on the North Fork, Lucia expands to Middle Island

North Fork Dream Home: Make this bucolic homestead yours

WEATHER

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook as a coastal storm is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area today.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon and the storm could also bring 20 to 30 mile per hour winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, officials said.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.