New Suffolk resident Andrea Ruth Rive died Oct. 4, 2021, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton. She was 75.

Born Sept. 6, 1946, in Queens, N.Y., to Ruth C. (Hemple) and Andrew E. Goodale, she was a graduate of CUNY and Suffolk County Community College.

Ms. Rive, a North Fork resident since 1975, was a member of Peconic Land Trust and North Fork United Methodist Church. She worked for Thomas J. McCarthy Real Estate in Southold.

She is survived by her son, Brian Rive of Mattituck; her brother Robert Goodale of Mattituck; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William Goodale.

The family received friends Oct. 7 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services took place Oct. 8 at North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, the Revs. Ken Bohler and Tom MacLeod officiating. Interment followed at Cut­ch­ogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to THRIVE (Suffolk), 1324 Motor Parkway, Suite 102, Hauppauge, NY 11749.