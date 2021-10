Andrea Ruth Rive of New Suffolk died on Oct. 4, 2021. She was 75.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold.

Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.