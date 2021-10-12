Barbara Jacobs, 59, formerly of Mattituck, died on Oct. 10, 2021, at her home in South Carolina, after a long battle with cancer.

Barbara is survived, and deeply loved, by her family, Leslie Farne, Herbert Jacobs, Janet Jacobs Jackowski, Maya Jackowski and Michael Jackowski. Barbara is also survived by her many four-legged children.

Barbara was a professional horse person and animal rescuer. Barbara was a caregiver to all and showed how to love all creatures great and small.

A celebration of her life will be held in Mattituck at a later date.

