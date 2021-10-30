Blotter: Patchogue man arrested for DWI, Fight breaks out at Greenport wedding

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a 56-year-old Calverton man for DWI in Cutchogue last Tuesday.

Reports said Epifanio Cruz-Vazquez was stopped along Route 48 for failing to maintain his lane shortly before 8 p.m.

• A cigarette butt sparked a blaze at a Southold home last Thursday night.

Southold police and Southold Fire Department responded to a Main Bayview Road home around midnight after a lit cigarette butt left in a flower pot ignited the wood siding of the house and caused damage to the siding, living area and attic.

According to a police report, the 72-year-old homeowner was able to extinguish most of the fire using his garden hose and no injuries were reported.

Southold Fire Department investigated the scene and put the fire out.

• Police were called to a fight that broke out during a wedding at the Halyard in Greenport Friday.

An employee called police around 11 p.m. after a group of males began pushing each other to the ground, resulting in a man’s shirt being ripped.

A 69-year-old East Hanover, New Jersey man told police that he was having an “emotional conversation” with a relative.

An officer was later called to a nearby resort where the men were staying after an anonymous person reported they were screaming.

No charges were filed and police advised everyone to remain separated for the rest of the evening.

• Rashaan Farrulla, 34, of Patchogue, was arrested for DWI in Greenport last Monday.

Reports said he was stopped along Front Street around 3:48 a.m. after an officer observed his vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

• A van became fully engulfed in flames outside of a home in East Marion last Tuesday morning.

The 42-year-old driver said he parked the van and noticed smoke coming from the glove box and when he opened it, saw flames near the engine.

East Marion Fire Department responded and determined the fire was caused by mechanical issues.

• Greenport Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames along Front Street last Thursday afternoon.

That fire was also believed to be mechanical and caused damage to a nearby fence.

• Police were called to Ole Jule Lane in Mattituck after a man called to report that his neighbor blew an air horn at his dogs, who were outside barking at an animal last Wednesday night.

The neighbor told police that the dogs are a “constant problem,” but agreed to discontinue using an air horn and work out the issue in another way.

• A Southold man reported two thefts from an oyster stand in East Marion last Monday.

The 41-year-old man told police that in early September, someone stole $75 in cash from a red lock box. Ten days later the entire lock box, which contained approximately $50, was taken from the stand.

• A 70-year-old Southold man reported to police Friday that his American Airlines credit card was hacked and nearly 300,000 airline miles were stolen from his account.

The miles were valued at $8,673 and detectives are investigating the incident.

• An unknown person shattered a door at a commercial property along Adams Street in Greenport last Thursday. Extra patrols of the area were requested.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.