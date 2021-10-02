Center for Well Being at Peconic Landing to bring expanded health care to East End

Officials from Peconic Landing and Stony Brook Medicine held a groundbreaking for the Center for Well Being that is scheduled to open in April 2022. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Peconic Landing plans to expand its medical services with a new Center for Well Being, expected to open in April 2022.

The center, established in partnership with Stony Brook Medicine, will bring in more specialty care physicians to the East End. Many plan to hold office hours for the community at large, according to a press release.

The expansion will double the exam rooms at Peconic Landing’s existing wellness office, which currently offers three exam rooms and access to internal medicine, cardiology and podiatry. It will also establish office space for Peconic Landing’s Home Health Services.

Paul Connor, chief administrator at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, said at a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday that there’s “an extreme shortage of physicians” on the East End.

“This is beginning to achieve two of the goals of this overarching merge that we have had,” Mr. Connor said, referring to Stony Brook’s partnership with Peconic Landing. “One is to keep healthcare local, to be able to try to stop the outmigration of folks leaving the East End [to go] west for their health care. We need to do that locally, and that’s a commitment of Stony Brook and Stony Brook ELI. Second is to create healthcare options where there weren’t any.”

State senator Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) emphasized the importance of community-based health at Thursday’s ceremony.

“This is what’s so exciting for me, to be the predecessor for Senator [Ken] LaValle, who secured the money, and now my job would be to shake it loose in the division’s budget,” he said. “But this is so important not only to the residents [of Peconic Landing], but to the community as well.”

Carol Gomes, CEO of Stony Brook University Hospital, at Thursday’s press conference. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)



Robert Syron, the CEO of Peconic Landing, said Peconic Landing is excited for its new partnership with Stony Brook Medicine.

“By bringing specialists closer to home, we can erase hours of burdensome travel time from their schedules,” he said in a press release.

Right now, the expansion is expected to offer services from rheumatologists and orthopedic doctors with more physicians planned, according to Mr. Connor.