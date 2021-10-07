Riverhead resident Charles A. Hudson died Oct. 5, 2021, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. He was 88.

Born May 1, 1933, in Georgia, he was the son of Samuel and Ethel (Baggs) Hudson. He married Jean Boyd in 1959 in North Carolina. He was an automotive engineer at Plum Island Animal Disease Center and worked for Off Track Betting in Riverhead.

Mr. Hudson was a member of Goodwill AME Zion Church in Riverside, the Clearview Civic Association and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Family said he was a sharp dresser who loved cars and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Predeceased by his sons Keith Liggon and Gavin Hudson and his brother James, he is survived by his wife; his children, LaToya Brown of Bellport and Roger Brown of California; his brother Samuel, of North Carolina; and several grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service following at 11. Burial will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

