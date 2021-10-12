Daily Update: Governor signs Community Housing Act, Suspect wanted in Aquebogue arson

Governor Kathy Hochul at a media briefing in New York City last Thursday. (Credit: Office of the Governor)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, October 12:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Governor signs bill authorizing referendum for affordable housing tax in East End towns

Former Olympic sailor, husband pivot to water protection as new owners of Mattituck company

Girls Volleyball: Tuckers have a lot at stake next two matches

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Planners offer environmental concerns over subdivision proposed for Jamesport

Police seek public’s help identifying person, vehicle involved in Aquebogue arson

NORTHFORKER

Yarn Raising: Delivering the fibers that make local knitters swoon

Drag queen Bella Noche offers words of wisdom on National Coming Out Day

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.