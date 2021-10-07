Daily Update: Kait’s Angels grant wish for Mattituck girl, Oversized houses targeted in new code

Trisha Zlatniski and her daughter, Katy, outside their Mattituck home Monday. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, October 7:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New restrictions on house size could be coming to Southold Town

Mattituck girl gets magical gift from Kait’s Angels

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Former Southampton councilman replaces Taldone as FRNCA president

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 6

1760 Homestead Farm’s outdoor kitchen offers farm-to-plate experience

WEATHER

There will be mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.