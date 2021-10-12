John E. Andresen

Dr. John E. Andresen of Aquebogue (formerly of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.) fought a courageous battle against esophageal cancer and passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2021. He was 80 years old.

He was a first-generation American whose Norwegian heritage brought him great pride, with his father, Erling J. Andresen, hailing from Oslo, Norway, and his mother, Ella B. (Folstad) Andresen, whose parents emigrated from Trondheim, Norway.

A graduate of the class of ’59, he obtained his undergraduate and doctorate of veterinary medicine from Cornell University. He moved to eastern Long Island for its bucolic farming community, starting his practice at Riverhead Animal Hospital. His work on Strauss’ dairy farm through college and vet school instilled in him a love of working with large animals. He went on to become one of the few large-animal veterinarians in the area. In 1994, he opened Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital with his longtime friend and partner, Dr. Charles A. Timpone. He never retired from the job he loved.

He was predeceased by his eldest son, Erik John Andresen, and older sister, Gloria M. (Andresen) Taimen.

He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Maribeth Andresen, along with his three children, Kristen M. Andresen (Scott D. Skibo), Kyle E. Andresen (Terri (Wedel) Andresen) and Kate Aurre Meyer (Andrew G. Meyer). In addition, he leaves behind his 11 beloved grandchildren: Halle E. Skibo, Charlotte A. Meyer, John E. Aurre, Olivia L. Meyer, Kristoffer F. Skibo, Brooke K. Andresen, Elizabeth K. Aurre, Jake E. Skibo, Ellie F. Meyer, Logan E. Andresen and Maija K. Skibo. He also leaves behind his older brother, Robert E. Andresen, and his twin sister, Ella C. (Andresen) Brovitz.

A dedicated veterinarian (for animals large and small), an avid pole vaulter (competing in many masters’ events and even holding the American record for the 70- to 74-year-old age group — and vying for another record this year), a respected coach (training many Riverhead High School athletes), a teacher (mentoring pre-vet and vet-tech students) and a deacon of Old Steeple Community Church, he leaves behind innumerable dear friends (both human and animal).

A celebration of life is being held at Foxglove Farm, 127 Church Lane in Aquebogue on Saturday, Oct. 23, at noon. In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will be moved to the following day, Sunday Oct. 24. We are asking for attendees to bring chairs (if possible) and plan on wearing masks.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to John’s favorite charity, The Nature Conservancy.

