Early voting set to begin this Saturday, These propositions are on the ballot

Early voting lines in Southold Town last year. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, October 18:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Early voting in local elections is set to begin this Saturday, Oct. 23

Guest Spot: What are ballot propositions all about?

Guest Spot: Before there was a Cross Sound Ferry

Football: Porters lose player, game, perhaps playoff berth

Suffolk Theater names new executive director

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Demolition of two downtown buildings set for Monday to begin Town Square project

Community members weigh in on Riverhead Charter School’s proposed expansion to grades 11-12

Football: Bayport halts SWR’s 19-game win streak

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a chance of showers later today and a high temperature of just 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.