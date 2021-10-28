Election 2021: Southold Highway Superintendent

TOWN HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

FOUR-YEAR TERM | SALARY: $114,154

Daniel Goodwin

DANIEL GOODWIN

Hamlet: Cutchogue

Occupation: Branch manager, NY Metro; LI operations at a local environmental company

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

About him: Mr. Goodwin, 33, is a lifelong resident of Cutchogue, where he lives with his wife, Kristen, and son, Hunter. After graduating from Mattituck High School in 2006, he completed a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering in 2010. He accepted an entry-level position at a locally headquartered environmental company and worked his way up to become branch manager.

His pitch: Mr. Goodwin said he understands the need for strong leadership from his time working and managing teams of hazmat technicians, laborers, equipment operators and professional drivers. To serve the community, he will bring an engineering background and hands-on expertise in emergency response, industrial maintenance and utility and infrastructure projects. He said he will deliver fiscal responsibility derived from overseeing an eight-figure annual operating budget.

In his words: “Southold Town deserves an efficient, responsive and transparent department to preemptively maintain and ensure the safety of the infrastructure of the town. I will be proactive rather than reactive with maintenance, improvements and communication to ensure the safety of the town-owned infrastructure.”

Donald Grim

DONALD GRIM

Hamlet: Cutchogue

Occupation: Manager of recycling

company

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

About him: Mr. Grim, 64, settled in Southold in the ’80s and shortly after established a family-owned business. For over 30 years he has immersed himself in the trucking and recycling industry. He serves in the Cutchogue Fire Department, American Legion Post 803 and Southold Town tree committee.

His pitch: Mr. Grim said with over 30 years of experience in the industry, he is highly qualified to lead the Southold Town Highway Department. He has managed his local family-owned business in the trucking and recycling industry as well as held the position of a Suffolk County contractor for over 30 years.

In his words: “Due to my extensive experience, I already have the level of knowledge and connections to improve the town’s critical infrastructure. Grounded in the principles of hard work and fairness, I will lead the department to embody these principles.