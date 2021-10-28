Election 2021: Town Justices, Assessors

Note: Both the Town Justice and Assessors races are uncontested this year.

TOWN JUSTICES

FOUR-YEAR TERMS, UNCONTESTED

Louisa Evans

LOUISA EVANS

Hamlet: Fishers Island

Occupation: Fishers Island town justice

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

About her: Ms. Evans, 65, grew up on Long Island, graduated from Wesleyan University and Suffolk University Law School. She currently serve as town justice (Fishers Island) and is a substitute teacher at the Fishers island School. She is chairperson of the Union Chapel trustees and co-manages the church’s thrift store. She also leads the Fishers Island Library book group leader and is an ex-officio member of the Island Community Board. She is married with four adult children.

In her words: “I hope people will vote for me because I have integrity and I am fair, honest, objective and pragmatic. I have worked hard not only for Fishers Island, but the entire Town of Southold.”

Eileen Powers

EILEEN POWERS

Hamlet: Southold

Occupation: Town justice

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

About her: Ms. Powers, 54, has served as Southold Town justice since 2018. A cum laude graduate of St. John’s School of Law, she has been a practicing attorney for nearly 30 years. She has served as a village, park district and town attorney in Suffolk County. She has been an active member of the Southold community where she’s lived for the past 25 years with her husband, Larry Tuthill, as they’ve raised their three children.

In her words: “As town justice, I have demonstrated a commitment to justice for everyone who appears in my court. I earned a reputation as an intelligent, hard-working, fair and impartial justice. I pride myself on being prompt and thorough and ensuring everyone gets their day in court.”

TOWN ASSESSOR

FOUR-YEAR TERM, UNCONTESTED | SALARY: $82,215

Charles Sanders

CHARLES SANDERS

Hamlet: Greenport

Occupation: Southold Town assessor, real estate associate broker, National Guard officer

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

About him: Mr. Sanders, 53, lives in Greenport with his wife, Alina. He received his real estate license in 1999 and was active in real estate until becoming a commissioned officer in the New York Army National Guard in 2008. Shortly after his initial training, he deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and 2012 and to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2015. Between deployments he continued to work in real estate and successfully ran for a four-year term as a Town Trustee in 2013. At the completion of his term as Trustee in 2017, he ran for and won a seat on the Board of Assessors.

His pitch: Mr. Sanders has been Town Assessor for four years with over 20 years of experience in real estate. He has completed all Department of Taxation and Finance Office of Real Property Tax Services educational requirements to include ethics, fundamentals of assessment administration, data collection, mass appraisal and farm appraisal. While serving Southold Town as Assessor he also serves the local community as commander of American Legion Post 803 in Southold.

In his words: “Service to others is my ethos and my time serving in the National Guard has resulted in two tours to Afghanistan, one to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and recently to NYC in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Kevin Webster

KEVIN WEBSTER

Hamlet: East Marion

Occupation: Southold Town assessor

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

About him: Mr. Webster, 50, has been in his current position since 2006. He is currently 1st assistant chief of the East Marion Fire Department and has lived in East Marion since 1998. He graduated from Oysterponds Elementary School and has a B.S. in accounting from Ithaca College. He broadcasts local events on the Facebook page named Webster Sports Network.

His pitch: Mr. Webster has been working in the appraisal/real estate and assessment industry in Southold since 1992. As Assessor, he has been inspecting properties all over town since 2006 and has the experience and knowledge to continue in this position, he said. He is a licensed real estate salesperson and has a NYS Appraisers Certificate. He said he has a deep commitment to the community and joined the East Marion Fire Department in 2004 as a volunteer.

In his words: “In my position I help people qualify for exemptions such as veterans, senior citizen, agricultural and firefighter. I make house calls when needed to gather the documentation for these exemptions or to notarize documents that we need.”