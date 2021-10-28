Election 2021: Two candidates for Town Clerk

Candace Hall and Denis Noncarrow

TOWN CLERK

FOUR-YEAR TERM | SALARY: $109,994

Candace Hall

CANDACE ALEXANDRA HALL

Hamlet: Greenport

Occupation: Insurance broker and small business owner

Party lines: Democratic

About her: Ms. Hall, 32, is a small business owner, licensed insurance broker and native Greenporter whose large extended family is deeply rooted in community outreach. After spending some years teaching preschool in the Washington, D.C. metro area, she returned to Greenport determined to be part of change.

Her pitch: Ms. Hall said she comes from a compassionate, community-minded and service-oriented family — values she carries with her in her professional life and career. She said she has extensive background in administration and client services that has allowed her to flourish and lead a team that manages a substantial portfolio with the foremost companies in the industry. Her success as an insurance broker, she noted, hinges on her ability to navigate complex regulations and guidelines, while managing important documents with attention to detail. She said her dedication to uplifting our youth began with her work as a preschool teacher and has transitioned into fundraising and producing events for the community.

In her words: “Southold Town deserves a fresh perspective to build on the foundation set before me. Making space for leadership that represents all members of our community is vital. I have the right combination of lived experience, values and qualifications to best serve as the next town clerk.”

Denis Noncarrow

DENIS NONCARROW

Hamlet: Peconic

Occupation: Southold Town government liaison officer

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

About him: Mr. Noncarrow, 58, has been a North Fork resident for more than 40 years. He graduated from Mattituck High School. He is married with two children and resides in Peconic with his family. He is an elder at Mattituck Presbyterian Church and a volunteer for various community organizations.

His pitch: Mr. Noncarrow pointed to his management experience, which dates back to his days as a service department manager in automobile dealerships with over 100 employees, bringing the Customer Service Index to 98%. He said he knows how to work closely with people to coordinate new projects and to fine-tune current working systems into better, more efficient operations. He currently oversees Southold Town’s community development and other projects, including his position as ADA coordinator. He was also a founding member of a homeless shelter that has been in operation for more than 20 years. He has been on various boards that help the community in various functions, from serving people’s basic needs to mental health care.

In his words: “I deserve the vote because I bring with me many years of work experience in both a management and service capacity.”