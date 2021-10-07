Fiorevanti Purita

Fiorevanti Purita of Nassau County died on Oct. 3, 2021, from complications of pneumonia and multiple myeloma.

Fiore moved to the United States in 1971 and became a member of Local 66 Laborers Union. He worked for the Scalamandre Construction Company since April 30, 1971. He was the true definition of the American Dream.

He was born Dec. 19, 1944, in Scaliti Di Filandari, Italy, to Francesca and GuItalia. At 14, Fiore moved to Milan with his brothers to start work. At 20 years old, he married Maria Policaro on Feb. 2, 1964, in Italia. At 21 he had his first child, a son, Franco, and at 23 had his first daughter, Italia, and moved to Freeport, N.Y., in 1971.

After one year of hard work and saving every penny, he was able to purchase their first home in East Islip. He worked three jobs to save up and provide for his family. It was there that his third child, Virginia, was born. Work was far away from East Islip, so the family moved to Baldwin and bought their forever home in 1975.

Fiore would work all over the East Coast — in Maryland, upstate New York, at Nassau Coliseum, JFK Airport, Roosevelt Field Mall, Long Island Expressway. He worked construction for 45 years. He continued to work on the family home, little by little, for many years.

He was connected to the Greenport community because of his son, Frank, whom he helped to start multiple ventures, and he spent time visiting his family and friends at his late son’s businesses in Greenport. Friends and family remembered him stopping in for a beverage, chatting with patrons or getting gelato for his grandchildren. He continued to visit Greenport frequently after his son’s death.

Fiore was a very hard-working man whose greatest joy was his family. He loved his wife, his children and especially his grandchildren, Gabriella Purita, Maria Purita, Romina DiCarlo, Matteo DiCarlo, Fiorella Dicarlo, Nicolette DiCarlo, Payton, Jake and Lukas and made sure they all always had what they needed.

He was a generous man, and never liked to keep money for himself — always wanting to give his money to everyone. Fiore never left any bills; he would pay them all and always made sure everyone else was taken care of before he even ate any food for himself. He loved all his co-workers and friends like family. He helped all of his children find their homes and continued to help them pursue their dreams.

Before Fiore left us he asked for everyone he knew, and wanted to see everyone one last time. He started to pray. At the end of his time he asked for God and said he wanted to go with God every day. When he left his family he left everyone with heartbreak.

Fiore was predeceased by his son, Franco. He is survived by his wife, Maria; his daughters, Italia and Virginia; his daughter-in-law, Claudia Purita of One Woman Wines; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Cecere Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. Interment will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, at noon at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to charities that support multiple myeloma and bile duct cancer research or The North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue.

This is a paid notice.