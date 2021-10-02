Fire reported inside unit at Founders Village in Southold

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen. (Courtesy photo)

Firefighters from the Southold, Greenport and Cutchogue fire departments responded to a fire reported Friday night inside a unit at Founders Village in Southold.

The fire appeared to be contained to a unit on the south side of the entrance to the senior community on Youngs Avenue. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The fire reportedly began in the kitchen, toward the rear of the unit, which became fully engulfed.

Youngs Avenue was blocked to traffic as firefighters remained on scene as of 8:30 p.m.

The condominium community has 92 homeowners, according to its website.

Firefighters on scene Friday evening at Founders Village in Southold. (Credit: Steve Wick)

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available