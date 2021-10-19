New Suffolk resident Frederick W. “Buddy” Koehler died Oct. 17, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 92.

Born Jan. 18, 1929, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Frederick and Mary Ellen (Burke) Koehler.

He served with the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1947.

Buddy was the founder of F.W. Koehler & Sons and co-owner of Osprey’s Dominion in Peconic. He was honored in 2019 by the Long Island Wine Council.

He was a member Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue and a board member of Mercy First. He was an avid aerobatic pilot, fisherman, winemaker, skier, hunter, tennis player and horseback rider. He was also a faithful supporter of Knights of Columbus.

Buddy was the beloved husband of the late Agnes and Sharon. Predeceased by his son Thomas and son-in-law Carl, he was the loving father of Mary Ellen Eye, Frederick W. Koehler III (Susan), Kathleen Koehler, Joan Pollina (William), Agnes Koehler, John Koehler (Donna), Ann Ward, Nora O’Connor (Michael), Jean Cutrone (Frank), Jayne Rumph (Charles), Scott Romond (Kristin), and daughter-in-law Monique Koehler. He was the adored grandfather of 32 and great-grandfather of 22, and the cherished brother of Marion Holmgaard.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, followed by burial with military honors at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.

Memorial donations may be made to Mercy First, 525 Convent Road, Syosset, NY 11791 (mercyfirst.org).

