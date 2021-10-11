Gayle Kaplan

Gayle Kaplan of Southold died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2021, at home after a long battle with multiple myeloma. Her children, Isaac and Leah, and her husband, Dr. Micah Kaplan, were with her. She was 71.

Gayle was known throughout her life for her warmth and caring. She was a nurse by training and in spirit, always ready to give something to others. She was an officer of the Sunshine Society and a former director of Southold Free Library, and involved in many other organizations throughout her 46 years on the North Fork. She loved gardening, the beach and all people, especially her four grandchildren.

Family gathered for her burial at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation or Southold Free Library.

