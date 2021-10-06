Greenport’s Sweet Indulgences to close, Supervisor unveils 2022 budget proposal
After 29 years in business, Sweet Indulgences to close
Supervisor’s proposed $52 million budget would fund capital projects, police hires
Downtown developer lands contract to raze Main Street buildings
Police: Man arrested for gas station burglary
Police investigating report of shots fired in Calverton
Riverhead considers uses for $3.67 million in federal ARPA funding
Town Board unanimously approves ‘puppy mill’ law
Dream Day: A New England adventure in Essex, CT
Breitenbach Farms opens U-pick pumpkin patch in Aquebogue
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.