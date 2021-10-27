Hollywood returns to the North Fork as Showtime series films in New Suffolk

Production members walk past the Movie Kitchen truck parked near Case’s Place restaurant in New Suffolk, which temporarily became the set Tuesday for Showtime’s new show ‘Three Women.’ (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Case’s Place restaurant in New Suffolk turned into a film set Tuesday for the new Showtime program “Three Women,” starring Shailene Woodley.

New Suffolk’s First Street became a movie location surrounded by vans and trucks, including a Movie Kitchen truck in the restaurant parking lot.

It was unclear if Ms. Woodley was on set, as the rainy weather didn’t allow much visibility and most of cast and crew were taking shelter in their trucks and vans.

“Three Women” is an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s debut non-fiction book of the same name. The book, which speaks about American female desire, was published in 2019 by Simon & Schuster.

It was picked up that summer by Showtime, which gave the project a straight-to-series order, with Ms. Taddeo as executive producer.

Ms. Woodley, in her third series regular role, plays Gina, a writer whose life is changed by the relationships she forms with three “ordinary” women she eventually persuades to tell their stories.

Southold Town officials confirmed that the restaurant was being used for one day only. The show’s supervising location manager, Kristin Dombrowski, was contacted but unable to comment.