Funeral services for John C. Seelig of Greenport will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport.

Mr. Seelig died Jan. 3, 2021, at age 79.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity in Mr. Seelig’s name.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.