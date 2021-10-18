Kenneth Zaweski of Jamesport passed away on Oct. 13, 2021.

Ken was born on May 10, 1936, to Felix and Pauline (Glover) Zaweski. He graduated in 1953 from Riverhead High School, where he played football, wrestled and ran track. He was captain of the football team under the coaching of Mike McKillop. After graduation, Ken was to attend Cornell agricultural college, but decided to stay home to work on the family farm.

In addition to farming, Ken enjoyed frequent gatherings with family and friends. He loved playing his accordion and played in The Polka Boys band, which was later renamed The Islanders. Over the years, Ken raised potatoes, cabbage and cauliflower. Later, he and his son Mark formed MKZ Farms and were known for their California privet. Even after retirement, Ken made frequent trips to the farm and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Ken married his high school sweetheart, Alice Tyska, on June 30, 1957.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Walter, Anthony and Edward. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Alice; his children, Mark (wife Emilie) of Jamesport, Maria, of Jamesport and Steven of Sunnyside; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Oct. 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Celebration of the Mass was held Oct. 16 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

