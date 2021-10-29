Local food pantries joining forces to combat hunger, Vaccine eligibility expected to expand soon

The new pantry is set up in the style of a small grocery store. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, October 29:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local food pantries joining forces to combat hunger on the East End

Vaccine eligibility expected to expand soon to children ages 5-11

Boys Cross Country: Southold runners compete in division championship after first league title in 30 years

Southold drama club to present ‘Spelling Bee’

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Pat Kelly, longtime voice of the Blue Waves, to sign off

Cross Country: SWR’s youngest runner helps lead Wildcats to Division 4 title

NORTHFORKER

The List: These North Fork loaves rise above the rest

North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the weekend of Oct. 30

WEATHER

Expect rain tonight that is likely to continue through Saturday. The high temperature will be near 60 degrees tonight, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.

The sun is expected to return for Halloween Sunday with a high temperature of around 65 degrees.