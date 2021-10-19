Marie-Claire Schnoor
On Oct. 17, 2021, Marie-Claire Schnoor, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 86 with family by her side.
Marie-Claire was born in Belgium and spend the majority of her life as a resident of New York State.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, two children and their spouses, three grandchildren and two very loved pets.
Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.
Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.
This is a paid notice.