On Oct. 17, 2021, Marie-Claire Schnoor, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 86 with family by her side.

Marie-Claire was born in Belgium and spend the majority of her life as a resident of New York State.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, two children and their spouses, three grandchildren and two very loved pets.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

