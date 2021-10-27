Mattituck-Laurel Library unveils new outdoor space with Jack O’ Lantern event

Jack O’ Lanterns will light up Mattituck-Laurel Library’s new outdoor green space this Halloween.

The library’s second annual Jack o’ Lantern display will show off the new outdoor area to the community on Friday, Oct. 29.

The program space addition and parking lot expansion began late spring and opened Oct. 8, according to Jeffrey Walden, the library director. It is located directly behind the library and a perimeter fence will be installed to define the library’s new outdoor area.

The new green space will allow the library to offer three-season outdoor programing. The space will also be available for meetings and community events. Although the cooler weather is beginning to limit what events the library can hold outdoors, they’re looking forward to all the programs they can offer in the future.

“Now that we have the space, we’ll see what we can do with it,” Mr. Walden said.

Next year, they are hoping to have concerts outside and shows from Northeast Stage of Greenport, as well as other activities.

When there aren’t any programs scheduled, the area can also be used as a space to do work, have kids play outside or lounge with a book, Mr. Walden said.

“It’s also just a space for people to come if they want to sit with a laptop, we have the Wi-Fi out there, we’ll have some outlets out there,” he said.

The project by Owen Brothers Landscape design and development also included an expansion of the parking lot. The library added 25 parking spaces to the south of the existing lot, as well as five new handicap spaces in the northeast corner of the lot, according to its website. The driveway on Main Road was widened several feet, making entry and exit from the library safer.

The Jack O’ Lanterns event is the second event held on the new green space since its opening. The first event held was a pet photo shoot.

Library patrons can pick up their pumpkin on Wednesday and have it returned by 2 p.m. Friday to be included in the display.

Dana Forenza of Mattituck and her child Angelo are participating in the Jack O’ Lantern event for the second time and are excited to see the new programing area the library has provided for the community.

“They haven’t really gotten to use it yet, so I’m looking forward to getting to see it all set up and how they can really use that space and what it can really be like,” Ms. Forenza said.

The Jack O’ Lantern event begins Friday at 5:30 p.m., according to Mr. Walden. It will be held in the outdoor space, weather permitting. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will be moved indoors.