Officials determine Greenport school threat was unfounded

Greenport High School in 2020. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Rumors of a threat made against a Greenport school appear to be unfounded, district officials announced Wednesday night.

In a letter and phone call to parents late Thursday, Greenport High School principal Gary Kalish said he received a report from a student about another student who reportedly made a “threatening comment” about the school.

Mr. Kalish said he, a fellow administrator and school social worker took immediate action to meet with a group of students involved in the report.

After the initial investigation, officials said they determined the threat was unfounded and reported the incident to Southold Town police for further investigation.

Mr. Kalish did not go into detail about the nature of the alleged threat, but assured parents that the district would provide additional information and updates as they become available. He also addressed rumors that may be circulating amongst community members.

“We have learned that many families are hearing different versions of these events from today. Please know that we take this matter seriously,” the principal said.

Police Chief Martin Flatley said parents should know the building has been deemed safe.

“We are aware of the incident and have investigated the source along with Greenport High School personnel,” the chief said in an email. “We are confident that the Greenport school campus is safe for tomorrow’s school calendar, but will have a police presence on the campus as an added measure of security.”