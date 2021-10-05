Officials lobby to create affordable housing fund, Vaccine booster shots available

Vaccine booster shots will soon be offered for those who are at least eight months removed from their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (Credit: Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, October 5:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

East End leaders urge passage of transfer tax to help fund affordable housing

Stony Brook ELIH now scheduling appointments for COVID booster shots

Governor defends vaccine mandate; local hospitals report high compliance rates

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Tony Meras, longtime face of Papa Nick’s, remembered for his warm personality

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Here’s your chance to own a classic piece of the North Fork

WEATHER

There’s a chance for a shower this morning and skies will remain cloudy with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.