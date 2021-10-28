Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 28, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated September 12-18, 2021.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Manzi Homes East LLC to Scott Jr, Anthony, 109 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.28), (R), $543,064

CALVERTON (11933)

• Elliott, T & M, to Hanusch, Richard, 20 Gregory Way (600-58-2-10.31), (R), $650,000

• Donahue Jr, D, by Executor to Yakaboski, Stacy, 1111 Edwards Ave (600-79-1-1), (V), $250,000

• Zilnicki, J, to Polish Hen Enterprises LLC, 1089 Edwards Ave (600-79-1-2), (V), $250,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rienecker, M, to 420 Holden LLC, 420 Holden Ave (1000-103-14-17), (V), $422,000

• Highland Properties to Chang, Aurelia, 385 West Rd (1000-110-7-9), (R), $475,000

• Frost, M, by Executor to Boutris, Demetrios, 435 West Rd (1000-110-7-11.3), (R), $1,900,000

• Worcester,R, & Legendre to Vilardi, Frank, 2145 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-7-3), (R), $1,125,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Chryssiadis, K, Trust to Rocky Pointe LLC, 4305 Rocky Point Rd (1000-21-1-21), (V), $330,000

• Dunbar, M, to Koenig, Kevin, 140 Parsons Blvd (1000-37-1-13), (R), $665,000

• Dunne Living Trust to 2820 Shipyard Lane LLC, 2820 Shipyard Ln, #1C2 (1000-38.2-1-6), (C), $754,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• McGeeney, D, to McGeeney, John, Crescent Ave & Lot 01-013 (1000-6-2-5.1), (R), $1,665,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Gaul, J, Trust to 153 Herricks LLC, 54 Phillips Ave (900-141-2-24), (V), $100,000

• Cohen, A, by Executor to Conforti, Jason, 61 June Ave (900-148-3-30), (R), $230,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Costello Sr, G, by Adm to Barszczewski, Joseph, 1100 Albertson Ln (1000-52-4-4), (R), $775,000

• Bard, S, Trust to Pavlovich, Robert, 180 5th St, Unit 34 (1001-7.1-1-34), (C), $970,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Kennedy, D, to Ahir, Ishwar, 330 Washington Ave (600-68-3-17), (R), $350,000

• LaCascia, T, to Pellizzi, Lukas, 1728 Main Rd (600-69-1-16), (R), $449,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Fisher Family Trust to Ross, Joseph, 245 Youngs Ave (1000-114-10-30), (R), $386,250

ORIENT (11957)

• Selwyn, M & M Trusts to Donahue, Timothy, 870 Soundview Rd (1000-15-3-27), (R), $1,175,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Stankewicz, G & D, to Ostroski, Zachary, 43900 Route 25 (1000-75-6-5), (R), $524,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kelley, M, to Tulio, Axlexis, 13 Linda Ln E (600-15-3-13), (R), $529,000

• Pace, C & I, to Fields, Jacqueline, 59 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-59), (R), $475,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Sanwald, R, by Executor to Smith, Alexander, 45 N Midway Rd (700-14-3-68), (R), $574,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Ganetis, G & S, to Samilo, Michael & Marjorie, 21 Morningside Ave (600-93-2-11), (R), $895,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• TMK Manhasset I LLC to DRU Properties LLC, 205 Mid Farm Rd (1000-63-7-20), (V), $500,000

• 675 Glenn LLC to Pease, Kendell, 675 Glenn Rd (1000-78-2-7), (R), $1,349,000

• Castelforte LLC to Rich, Paul, 2100 Glenn Rd (1000-78-2-38), (R), $1,350,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)