Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 7, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 21-27, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Rymer, K & N, to Neumaier, Paul, 188 Phillips Ln (600-45-2-3.5), (V), $300,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Montuori, C & N, to JASHRE LLC, 3619 Middle Country Rd (600-99-2-14.1), (R), $540,000

• Bhambhani Realty As to Tomcat Realty Holdings LLC, 901 – 93 Scott Ave (600-135.20-1-1), (I), $2,050,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Bonavitacola, Clemente, to Red’s Adventures LLC, 5495 Bridge Ln (1000-84-1-6.15), (V), $290,000

• Geraci, S, to Schoenstein, Fred, 450 Bittersweet Ln (1000-104-2-7.3), (R), $975,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Villanti, B, & DePaola, S, to 265 Rabbit Lane LLC, 265 Rabbit Ln (1000-31-17-10), (R), $1,212,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Rokita, A, to Mastroianni, Antonio, Private Rd (1000-10-5-5.8), (R), $370,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Lalomia, R, to Anderson, Amy, 149 Brookhaven Ave (900-145-1-12), (R), $284,451

• Tran, B, to Shaw, Beth, 93 Temple Ave (900-148-1-5.1), (R), $390,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 314 North St Greenport to Pittorino, Deborah, 314 North St (1001-2-4-27), (R), $295,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Moore, G, to JP Capital Partners LLC, 18 Smith Ln (600-70-2-2), (R), $1,900,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Lessard, D, to Mr. G Integrity Inc., 405 Mayflower Rd (1000-107-8-21), (R), $450,000

• Ruland Trust & Mill Lane to Vines on Mill LLC, 125 Mill Ln & 115-2-2.04&3.02 (1000-107-11-10), (V), $2,200,000

• 153 Herricks LLC to Gross, James, 2415 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-10), (R), $1,502,000

• Bruno, N, by Admr to NOFO DM Group LLC, 2300 Camp Mineola Rd (1000-122-9-1), (V), $182,500

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Juliano, A, to Roszak, Stephen, 380 Pennys Rd (600-6-2-9.2), (R), $1,790,000

• Wodzinska, H, to Grauer, Timothy, 35 Josie Ct (600-81-3-31.11), (R), $662,500

• Mongiello Sr, R, by Executor to Thompson Jr, Thoywell, 113 Stoneleigh Dr, #1702 (600-82.5-1-6), (R), $500,000

• Repetti, P Trust to 20 Daly Drive LLC, 20 Daly Dr (600-111-4-11), (R), $400,000

• DiScioscia, S, Trust to Brown, Lennox, 289 Howell Ave (600-127-4-47), (R), $400,000

• Osborne Associates Inc to LLVC Corp., 303 Osborn Ave (600-128-1-21), (C), $950,000

• Micari, S, to Betancourth, Norma, 14 N Corwell Ave (600-130-1-1), (R), $400,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Campbell, M & Y, to Walker, Stephen, 3 Bluff Ave (700-5-4-26.1), (R), $2,575,000

• Montgomery, P, to 30 Little Ram Island LLC, 30 Little Ram Island Dr (700-9-3-29), (R), $4,900,000

• Grella, G, to Barbaria, Joseph, 13 Hillside Dr (700-14-2-54), (V), $320,000

• 32 St Mary’s Road LLC to Bury, John, 32 St. Mary’s Rd (700-15-4-11), (R), $1,250,000

• Kaasik, J & A, to Leon Real Estate Group LLC, 1 S Ferry Rd (700-15-4-68), (C), $1,225,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• O’Shea, B, to Leone, Kristen, 63 Lockitt Dr (600-89-2-20.1), (R), $949,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Connell, W & S, to Entin, Mark, 2555 Youngs Ave, #14D (1000-63.2-1-46), (C), $570,000

• Rosenthal, P & M, to Menendez, Gabriel, 450 Stirling Woods Ln (1000-88-2-15.4), (R), $1,550,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Hough, S, to Thornton, Jeffrey, 216 Creek Rd (600-24-1-6), (R), $860,000

• Buenten, D, to Smith, Sonjia, 2906 N Wading River Rd (600-27-3-82), (R), $415,000

• Coughlan, D, by Executor to Sclafani, Michael, 67 Hill St E (600-33-5-19), (R), $570,000

• Fairway Drive Holdings to Great Rock Holdings LLC, 15 Fairway Dr (600-57-1-1.32), (R&E), $3,000,000

• DiPierro, L ,Trust to County of Suffolk, p/o 1365 Wading Riv Mnrvl (600-115-1-4.2), (V), $560,800

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)