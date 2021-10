Roger C. Stakey of Greenport died Oct. 18, 2021 at age 86.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will follow at Willow Hill Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport.