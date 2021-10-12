A celebration of life service for Ronald Eugene Kehle was held Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club, Westport, Conn., for family and friends, officiated by the Rev. Andre Castillo.

Mr. Kehle passed away Friday, Sept. 17, surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born in Queens, N.Y., Oct. 24, 1941. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Adelphi University and also studied in Germany, where he was fluent in the language. His parents, Theodore Kehle and Emily Fischer, came from Germany and married in the United States.

Mr. Kehle was a member of the Army Reserves.

He worked for Goodyear International before taking ownership of Miltenberg & Samton Inc. as president for 35 years. The company was a global distributor of food ingredients and were sales agents for machinery manufacturers in the confectionery industry and later expanded to other equipment in the same field. He sold new equipment to Hershey to improve quality of the Hershey Kiss.

Mr. Kehle was an outstanding entrepreneur and traveled the world to meet customers, many times making lifelong friends. His travels took him to Singapore, China, France, Belgium, Germany, Turkey, India, Italy, Indonesia, South America, Spain, Dubai, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Mexico. His love of travel took him and his family to many countries for vacation. He was personable and would have long conversations with whomever he met.

He adored his two grandsons and enjoyed a recent vacation with them in Montauk. Mr. Kehle looked forward to a family vacation every summer for over 40 years at Chelka Lodge in the Adirondacks, which at times included friends and sometimes totaled 26 people.

He had a great love of the water; whether the ocean, the bay or the Gulf, he swam twice a day. Mr. Kehle and his wife were members of Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club for many years where they made many friends, enjoyed sailing, power boating and volunteering for many club functions. He had a passion for skiing, which took him to Park City, Utah. He especially enjoyed skiing in Austria for many years.

He and his wife enjoyed their summer home in Cut­ch­ogue, N.Y., for 20 years and are residents of Naples, Fla.

He was a devoted husband to Grace M. Kehle for 52 years.

Mr. Kehle is survived by their children, Kristina Ozon and husband Phillip, son R. Eric Kehle and wife Anna, and two grandsons, Myles and Gus. Also, nephew Ted Kehle II, wife Kimberly, their children, Brooke, Teddy and Blake; niece Christa Hymans, husband Bobby and their children, Bobby, Jr., Daniel and Jack; nephew Ralph Bohnenberger and partner Tracey, and Ralph’s children, Jessica and Rachel; and cousin Joyce Bohnenberger.

Mr. Kehle was predeceased by his brother, Theodore A. Kehle, and his cousin Ralph E. Bohnenberger.

A memorial service will take place at Naples Community Church, Naples, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. with family, friends and members of the congregation.

Memorial donations may be made to The Eye Bank of New York in his name.

