Ruth Hope Schumejda, formerly of Jamesport, passed away at home on Sept. 7, 2021, surrounded by family.

Ruth was born on March 26, 1948, to John and Barbara Haurus. She spent most of her life on eastern Long Island before moving to upstate New York.

Although she always had an affinity for the ocean, Sound and bay, she came to love living upstate and being close to her four grandchildren, Kaya, Dougie, Jack and Alexis. She often reminisced about Long Island and shared stories about fishing, gardening and traditional holidays, most notably Easter with family. She loved painting and shared her love for art with others, especially her oldest granddaughter, with whom she often painted.

One of her friends, Barbara, whom she considered a sister, said it best: “Hopie was just so much fun to be around.”

She spent her career as a nurse, but her greatest accomplishments are her unwavering belief in kindness and unhesitating ability to accept others.

She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Stephen Douglas Schumejda, and is survived by her two children, Rebecca and Stephen.

A celebration of life is forthcoming.

