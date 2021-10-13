Scientist says algae blooms are ‘new normal’ on East End, Mattituck-Cutchogue first Suffolk district to offer drive through testing
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, October 13:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Stony Brook scientist: Algae blooms, dead zones are ‘new normal’ in East End waters
Mattituck-Cutchogue is first Suffolk district to offer drive through COVID-19 testing site
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead’s Board of Education abolishes role of deputy superintendent
Field Hockey: Tough season has its rewards for Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
Mattituck history comes alive on graveyard tour
Best way to spend an October day on the North Fork? Realtors weigh in
North Fork Dream Home: Pristine waterfront home outfitted with natural materials
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.