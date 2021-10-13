Scientist says algae blooms are ‘new normal’ on East End, Mattituck-Cutchogue first Suffolk district to offer drive through testing

The Peconic Bay in New Suffolk during sunrise Saturday. Credit: Kaitlyn Burke

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, October 13:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Stony Brook scientist: Algae blooms, dead zones are ‘new normal’ in East End waters

Mattituck-Cutchogue is first Suffolk district to offer drive through COVID-19 testing site

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead’s Board of Education abolishes role of deputy superintendent

Field Hockey: Tough season has its rewards for Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Mattituck history comes alive on graveyard tour

Best way to spend an October day on the North Fork? Realtors weigh in

North Fork Dream Home: Pristine waterfront home outfitted with natural materials

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.