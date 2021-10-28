Voters guide to local elections, Showtime series films on the North Fork
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, October 28:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Voter’s Guide 2021: Candidates, endorsements, polling places
Hollywood returns to the North Fork as Showtime series films in New Suffolk
Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 28, 2021
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Voter’s Guide 2021: Candidates, endorsements, polling places
Field Hockey: Late East Islip playoff goal sinks SWR
NORTHFORKER
Leave no squash behind with these cooking ideas
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Halloween weekend
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.