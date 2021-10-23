Southold Blotter: Scooter stolen from teen at gunpoint

A 15-year-old from Greenport was reportedly robbed of a scooter at gunpoint last Friday, according to Southold police.

The boy told police he was walking on Fifth Avenue around 5:46 p.m. when a man wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants walked up to him and said “I am going to make this easy, if you don’t give me the scooter I am going to shoot you,” while allegedly displaying a black gun.

The man took the scooter and reportedly fled in a Jeep; no arrests have been made.

• Police were called to a home in Orient Saturday after a woman reported pouring a small amount of kerosene down her drain, causing an odor.

Her cesspool company also called Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services to respond out of fear the kerosene would mix with the methane in her cesspool and explode.

Officials determined there was no threat of an explosion, reports said.

• A dispute between neighbors over Halloween decorations led to police being called in Mattituck Friday.

A 65-year-old man told police that his neighbor’s large robotic figures and music were causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. An officer spoke with his neighbor, who agreed to turn the music off.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old from Mattituck for disorderly conduct after fighting with bouncers and refusing to leave a Greenport bar Friday night.

• A Jersey City woman called police during a dispute with a limo driver in Peconic Saturday.

The woman told police she was at a winery with a group of friends when the driver became “increasingly rude and disrespectful,” left the group at another winery and called a short time later to let them know he was terminating the car service and leaving their personal belongings on the side of the road.

The woman called police after she discovered her purse was missing and an officer advised them that any request for reimbursements for the car service must be handled in court.

• Kevin Moore, 44, of Southold was arrested for assault after causing injuries to another man’s shoulder, tooth and head during a fight in Southold Saturday.

• Last Tuesday, an unknown person slashed the tires of a vehicle parked at the Dam Pond preserve in East Marion.

• Police were called Saturday after a 70-year-old from Chappaqua reportedly stole a bottle of vinegar from Vines and Branches in Greenport.

An officer spoke with the suspect via telephone and advised to return the bottle of vinegar to the store to avoid charges being filed.

• A report of an oven fire drew a response from Southold police and the Cutchogue Fire Department to a home in New Suffolk Sunday.

Officers found heavy smoke in the residence and firefighters removed three unknown objects wrapped in burnt tinfoil at the bottom of the stove.

• Tools were reported stolen from the bed of a pickup truck in Greenport Friday. An investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.