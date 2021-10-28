Southold drama club to present ‘Spelling Bee’

Southold Junior Senior High School Drama Club’s will present ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ this weekend. (Credit: Casey Rooney)

‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ will be presented by the Southold Junior-Senior High School Drama Club Friday to Sunday, Oct. 29 to 31 in the district auditorium on Oaklawn Avenue. The musical is directed by Casey Rooney and Jessica Ellwood, with musical direction by Kelli Baumann.

The cast features Landon Bennett, Quinn Bruer, Naomi Cichanowicz, Lane Dominy, Bela Gogiashvili, Naomi Mraz, David Okula, Isabelle Penny and Tristan Zugmeyer.

Show times are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $10; Sunday offers $5 admission for those in costume. Tickets will be available at the door.

Call 631-765-5400 for more information.