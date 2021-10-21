The Enclaves met with pushback at public hearing, Northforker’s picks for things to do this weekend

A Southold resident comments at last Thursday’s public hearing on the proposed Enclaves Hotel and Restaurant on Main Road. Credit: Brianne Ledda

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, October 21:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The Enclaves, proposed hotel in Southold, met with pushback at public hearing

Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 21, 2021

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Construction at Calverton water park prompting complaints from residents

Lights coming to ballfields at Stotzky Park

In unanimous vote, Town Board approves solar moratorium

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 21

Serious Halloween treats for grown-up Northforkers

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.