Three higher-end vehicles stolen in Southold, Aquebogue veterinarian remembered

The three vehicles were all parked in a one-mile radius of each other. (Credit: Google Maps)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, October 20:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In one night in Southold, three higher-end vehicles were stolen

Aquebogue veterinarian remembered for his devotion, kindness

Boys Soccer: Crowley’s first goal saves Porters from defeat in season finale

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Long Island Science Center planning temporary move to Tanger

Cops: Arrest made in arson incident

NORTHFORKER

Halloween Fest returns to Riverhead for coffin races and more Saturday

6 family friendly North Fork events for spooky Halloween fun

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.