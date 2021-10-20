Three higher-end vehicles stolen in Southold, Aquebogue veterinarian remembered
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, October 20:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In one night in Southold, three higher-end vehicles were stolen
Aquebogue veterinarian remembered for his devotion, kindness
Boys Soccer: Crowley’s first goal saves Porters from defeat in season finale
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Long Island Science Center planning temporary move to Tanger
Cops: Arrest made in arson incident
NORTHFORKER
Halloween Fest returns to Riverhead for coffin races and more Saturday
6 family friendly North Fork events for spooky Halloween fun
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.