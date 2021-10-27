Village mulls additional restrictions for housing project, Library unveils new outdoor area

An aerial view of 123 Sterling Avenue, the undeveloped lot where the units have been proposed. Credit: Zillow

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, October 27:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village board eyeing tighter stipulations for units at 123 Sterling Ave.

Mattituck-Laurel Library unveils new outdoor space with Jack O’ Lantern event

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Condzella’s Farm in Wading River partners with Peconic Land Trust for preservation effort

PBMC teams up with Riverhead CAP for ‘Medication Take Back Day’

NORTHFORKER

Sharing the joy of remembrance for Día de los Muertos

These Halloween cocktails are made with spooky spirits

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers this morning and winds could gust as high as 47 miles per hour. The low tonight will be around 47.