Vineyard workers unionize, Orient man facing sexual assault charge
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, October 14:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New York’s first farmworker union is formed at Pindar Vineyards
Orient businessman faces new allegations of sexual assault from a former family babysitter
Fatal disease found in Southold’s deer population
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
RISE Life Services plans expansion to meet growing demand
Town Board candidates face off in Jamesport debate
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.