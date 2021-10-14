Vineyard workers unionize, Orient man facing sexual assault charge

Members of the newly formed local 338 union outside a vineyard. The organization, which has 14 members, is the first agricultural labor union in New York State. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, October 14:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New York’s first farmworker union is formed at Pindar Vineyards

Orient businessman faces new allegations of sexual assault from a former family babysitter

Fatal disease found in Southold’s deer population

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

RISE Life Services plans expansion to meet growing demand

Town Board candidates face off in Jamesport debate

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.