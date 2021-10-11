Wayne Anderson

Wayne Anderson of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., a former summer resident of Mattituck, died of cancer Oct. 4, 2021. He was 58.

Mr. Anderson was a graduate of Friends Academy and Lehigh University.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Anderson of Mattituck; his wife, Clare Starrs; his son, Eric; and his siblings, Brian, Glenn, Dean and Dr. Arlene Harrington.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the family home, 300 Terry Path, Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to North Shore Animal League to help with the adoption of senior dogs.