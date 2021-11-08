Lifelong Southold resident Alfred H. Goldsmith died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, N.Y. He was 90 years old.

He was born in Southold Feb. 3, 1931, to Susan (Dickerson) and Henry A. Goldsmith. After graduating from Southold High School, Alfred joined the U.S. Navy Seabees Division. He served from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He married Kay VanDuzer in Southold Oct. 26, 1974.

Alfred worked as a building contractor for 45 years with Goldsmith Building and Construction, and was considered a master craftsman of stairways. He was a volunteer with the Southold Fire Department, a Rotary member and a member of North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold and had served on the Southold Board of Education.

Predeceased by his wife, Kay; son Gary Moeller; grandson Jeffrey Searles; and siblings Faye Miller and Halsey Goldsmith, he is survived by his children Cindy Benedetto (Frank) of Bedford, Va., Marilyn “Lynn” Sutherland of Himrod, N.Y., Ken Goldsmith of Patchogue and Beth Broadbent (Tom) of Lincoln University, Pa.; and grandchildren Heather Sorce, Shawn Searles, Jennifer Ingerick, Kristie Sutherland, Kimberly Sutherland, Lia Benedetto, Cara Lentini, Nikki Benedetto, Emily Alqeo and Kyle Broadbent.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, the Revs. Ken Bohler and Ben Burns officiating. Interment with U.S. Navy honors will take place at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

