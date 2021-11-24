An act of kindness gets returned in Greenport, Mitchell Park carousel ride cost may increase by one dollar

Ruth Ruffner (left) accepts a check for $100 from Berrit Lalli as part of an effort to help Ms. Ruffner after a disastrous house fire. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 24:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a kindness gets returned in Greenport

Mitchell Park carousel ride cost may increase by one dollar

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cops: Shoplifter points gun at store manager who tried to prevent theft

Town Board unanimously adopts 2022 budget

SCPD helicopter visits Wading River School

NORTHFORKER

What North Forkers are thankful for this year

From Scratch: Hearty fall soups at Love Lane Kitchen

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.