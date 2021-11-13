Blotter: Man charged with DWI after crashing into multiple parked vehicles

Southold Town police arrested a 29-year-old Greenport man for driving while intoxicated following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday.

Police said Tito Zet Zet was operating a white Toyota Tacoma and struck “multiple parked vehicles” near the intersection of Main and Center streets in Greenport around 8:10 p.m. No injuries were reported to police.

• Southold police were alerted to a possible incident involving a laser and aircraft over Fishers Island last Thursday.

A police department in Rhode Island contacted local authorities after a pilot that landed at TF Green Airport reported observing what he believed to be a green laser pointed into the sky coming from Fishers Island.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. and the Federal Aviation Administration was also notified. No further information was available.

• A Lawrenceville, N.J., man was arrested for DWI and drug charges after he reportedly struck a parked vehicle in Southold Saturday.

Police received a report of a black Infiniti sedan failing to maintain its lane around 11:52 p.m. that had also struck a parked vehicle outside of a Southold bar.

Police stopped Tony Issa, 32, and charged him with DWI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was found to be in possession of cocaine.

According to reports, Mr. Issa was also transported to Stony Brook ELIH for a laceration to his right eye from the motor vehicle incident.

• A 55-year-old Riverhead woman was arrested for DWI in Greenport last Monday.

Police were responding to an unrelated incident on Calebs Way shortly before 5 p.m. when Donna Frank pulled into a parking space and was found to be intoxicated, officials said.

• A Cutchogue couple are each facing a larceny charge after they reportedly stole a bowl valued at $899 from Sweet Indulgences in Greenport earlier this month.

Police reports said an officer interviewed Michael and Brenda Pesce, 64 and 71, at their residence and they turned over the stolen bowl that was on their counter holding candy. The couple was arrested and issued an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Police were called to a gas station along Main Street in Greenport after receiving a report of an altercation Friday. An employee told police that two customers were insulting him and pushed him into a cooler when he asked them to leave.

One of the men, listed in a police report as a 57-year-old from East Marion, apologized and the employee did not wish to pursue harassment charges.

• Officials responded to a kitchen fire at North Fork Head Start in Southold last Thursday morning.

A woman called after noticing smoke in the kitchen and flames bursting out of the oven. She shut off power to the electric oven before the Southold Fire Department arrived and secured the scene.

• Detectives are investigating a report of stolen jewelry from a woman’s luggage at the Harbor Front Inn in Greenport. The incident was reported to police last Wednesday morning.

• Southold Town police and Greenport Fire Department responded to a small chimney fire at a home on Fifth Street in Greenport Saturday.

Officials confirmed a small fire broke out within the heating system and smoke was flowing back into the flue. The heating system was shut off and the homeowner was advised to open windows to ventilate the home.

• Floating hull debris washed up on a county beach west of Dam Pond in East Marion Saturday, according to police reports.

The debris was being salvaged by Sea Tow New Haven and is no longer a hazard to navigation, officials said.

• A 33-year-old Peconic man called police last Monday after discovering both ends of an irrigation line were cut off at a landscaping client’s home in Cut­ch­ogue.

According to a report, the man recently planted eastern cedar trees at the home and noticed that they have died.

An investigation is ongoing.

• Southold and MTA police responded to the railroad crossing on Wickham Avenue in Mattituck last Thursday morning after the driver of a black SUV struck the crossing arm, knocking it off before continuing to drive west on Route 25. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

• A 24-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for trespassing after he was found on the property of an ex-girlfriend without her permission in Greenport last Thursday evening.

• A Greenport woman filed an identity theft police report last Tuesday morning after receiving a letter from the U.S. Small Business Administration regarding a claim for disaster loan assistance that she never applied for.

• Police were called to Dam Pond in East Marion last Monday night after receiving an anonymous report of youths having a party.

According to a report, they cleaned up their trash and left the location without incident.

• Harassment charges were filed against a 41-year-old Greenport woman after she was reportedly shouting threats at another woman outside of her Greenport apartment last Thursday morning.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.